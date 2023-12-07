Kiwanis Adds Cascade Mattress for See’s Candy Sales

After launching See’s Candy sales Thanksgiving weekend, Redmond Kiwanis has added Cascade Mattress and Home Furniture as a sales outlet beginning Monday, December 11.

Kiwanis members will wrap up their sales at the Redmond Chamber’s Holiday Market in Centennial Park Friday and Saturday, December 8 and 9, from 10am-4pm.

The candy sales are one of several fundraising projects for the service club’s youth projects in the community. Redmond Kiwanis was established in 1937.

Sales hours at Cascade Mattress, 224 SW Sixth St., will be 12-5pm Monday through Saturday through December 22.

redmondkiwanis.org