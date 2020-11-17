Kiwanis Club of Redmond is Kicking Off its See’s Candy Sales Campaign 

(Photo | Courtesy of Kiwanis Club of Redmond)

Online sales are now starting redmondkiwanis.org. Twelve varieties of the holiday treat will be available for pick-up or delivery on Friday, November 27, when the service club members begin direct and parking lot sales in the old Sears building at 224 SW Sixth Street.

Because of the pandemic, project chair Hannah Grandey is encouraging early online orders, especially for business sales and corporate gifts. If you need more information, she can be reached at 503-329-2618 or at redmondkiwanis@gmail.com

The first fundraiser the club will have this year, candy sales provided more than $5,000 toward the club’s youth projects in 2019.

Kiwanis volunteers will staff the sales from 10am to 6pm weekdays and 10am to 2am on Saturdays until December 22. Social distancing will be maintained, and mask wearing is required. Drive-up assistance will also be available.

Among the favorites that are back in stock and on-line for your holiday gifts and treats: Nuts and chews, dark or milk chocolate, assorted, soft centers, bridge mix, truffles, peanut brittle, lollipops, molasses and mint chips and more small gift-sized options including sugar-free dark chocolates almonds.

redmondkiwanis.org