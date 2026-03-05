Kiwanis Launches Ticket Sales for Annual Wine Dinner

Online tickets are available for the 20th Annual Redmond Kiwanis Vintner’s Dinner and Auction on May 8. Diners may log on to redmondkiwanis.org to purchase their tickets for $125 or sponsorships. They should be prepared to make an entrée choice of filet mignon, halibut or stuffed mushroom ravioli.

The festive meal is scheduled at St. Thomas Catholic Church. Bow Tie Catering of Bend will prepare the five-course meal, each course paired with wine from Eola Hills Wine Cellars of Rickreall.

The event appears to be headed for a third consecutive sell-out, so procrastination is discouraged. For the third year, Kirby Nagelhout Construction has committed to the title sponsorship.

The dinner is the Kiwanis club’s largest fundraiser for its youth projects. The major beneficiary this year is the Jericho Road Student Weekend Food Project. Club members are also seeking contributions for the live and silent auctions.

