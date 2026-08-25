Kiwanis Playground Grant

Kiwanis Club of Redmond has received a $25,000 grant from the Kiwanis International Foundation to support its campaign to build a playground at the new Redmond Area Park and Recreation swim and recreation center. It is scheduled to open in early fall.

The contribution brings the three-year drive to $143,000 towards a goal of $250,000.

Voters approved a $49 million bond in November 2022 to build the complex on a ten-acre site on SW 35th Street at Lave Avenue.

Playground equipment has been ordered and should be in place by year’s end.

If you would like to contribute to the playground fund, tax-deductible checks can be mailed to Redmond Kiwanis Foundation, PO Box 253, Redmond, Oregon 97756.

redmondkiwanis.org