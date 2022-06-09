Kiwanis Scholarship Committees Award $18,500 to Graduates

The scholarship committees of the Kiwanis Club of Redmond have awarded $18,500 in scholarships to graduating seniors of six local high schools.

The winners are:

Ridgeview: Molly Burke, $2,000, and Julie Mayfield, Soren Stancliff and Teagan Perret, $1,000 each.

RPA: Kate West, Grace Gast, Ari Freeman, Brooke Everest and Kaite Costello, $1,000 each.

Central Christian: Anika Poet, $2,000, Johane Mahnke, $1,500 and Dara Finnestad, $1,000.

Redmond: Ava Wolfe, $1,000.

The club also awarded three $1,000 agricultural scholarships from the Newhouse Charitable Fund to Teagan Macy of Culver High School, Logan Lee, Madras High School and Kendall Castrow, Redmond High School.

The Kiwanis Club of Redmond has been serving the youth of the Redmond area since 1937. Awards come from invested fund and dollars raised in fundraising projects such as the forthcoming 16th Annual Vintner’s Dinner and Auction sponsored by Edward Jones, Chris Richie and Josh Werner, investment representatives.

redmondkiwanis.org