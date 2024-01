It wasn’t part of the plan, but you’ll have an opportunity to buy See’s Candy before Valentine’s Day.

Redmond Kiwanis members will be selling the popular chocolates at Wild Ride Brewing, 332 SW Fifth St., on Saturday, February 3, from 11am to 4pm at a 20 percent discount to liquidate the holiday leftovers.

Most varieties are still available.

redmondkiwanis.org