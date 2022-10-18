Knife River Grants $3,000 to Family Access Network

The Family Access Network (FAN) has received a $3,000 grant from Knife River to support FAN’s work to alleviate poverty in Central Oregon. FAN places advocates in schools to remove barriers to basic-needs resources for children and family members experiencing homelessness or living in poverty. FAN’s vision is a community where children flourish and families thrive, no matter their economic circumstances. By helping those in need navigate the often-confusing web of social services, advocates open the doors to hope, help and new possibilities.

“FAN is grateful for Knife River’s continuing support of our efforts to break the cycle of poverty in Central Oregon,” said Julie Lyche, FAN Executive Director. “Our advocates couldn’t do their work without strong support from our community, and we’re so pleased to partner with Knife River to help every Central Oregon kid gain access to basic needs.”

Knife River’s donation was made possible by MDU Resources Foundation. MDU Resources Foundation strives to share its success by supporting local initiatives that strengthen communities. Incorporated in 1983, the MDU Resources Foundation and member companies (Knife River Corporation, MDU Utilities Group, SBI Energy, Inc. and MDU Construction Services Group) aim to give back to the locations where they operate in order to make them stronger. They believe that a healthy economic and social environment is responsible for their success, and work to improve the communities where they operate.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 27 advocates at 65 sites in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

