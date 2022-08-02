​Kôr Community Land Trust’s Sustainability Program Funded by U.S. Bank Foundation & Central Oregon Health Council

​​Kôr develops to goal net-zero energy standards to ensure equitable access to energy-efficient homes, and the health and savings that come with it. Kôr has recently scaled its affordable housing pipeline to ensure that it can build more net-zero homes to better serve the lower-income housing needs of Central Oregonians.

U.S. Bank Foundation and Central Oregon Health Council have collectively made a $100,000 investment in Kôr’s sustainability program, funding the photovoltaic solar panel systems for Kôr’s next communities. This funding is part of U.S. Bank Foundation’s $1 million investment in green energy through its national Market Impact Grant program – focused on green energy initiatives in low-to-moderate income communities with an emphasis on supporting people of color and/or women. Central Oregon Health Council matched the grant as part of their Impact Incentive Fund. The sustainability program has previously been funded by Solar for All and Brooks Resources Foundation.

“U.S. Bank was founded in Oregon more than 130 years ago, so our commitment to our customers, employees and the communities we serve runs deep,” said Karen Kervin, Oregon community affairs manager with U.S. Bank. “As we strive to be a responsible steward of the environment, we must invest in nonprofits and programs that focus on green energy across the country and right here in Oregon.”

Kôr’s Executive Director, Jackie Keogh, shared the long-term impact of the grant funding, sharing, “homeowners in Kôr’s communities can gain equity in their homes without being cost-burdened by erratic rent payments and high utility bills. Kôr homeowners save more than $680 per year from the net-zero upgrades in their home. These savings make a huge difference for families to be able to invest in their future stability.”

Kôr continues to accept individual and foundation investment in its sustainability program.

