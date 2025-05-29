KPOV Celebrates 20 Years of Community Radio with 20th Birthday Celebration at Silver Moon Brewing

KPOV High Desert Community Radio, proudly announces its 20th Birthday Celebration, on Thursday, June 26, 2025, from 6-10pm at Silver Moon Brewing in downtown Bend. The celebration is open to the public at no charge and will continue with an after-party beginning at 10pm with DJ See Alice featuring EDM.

This milestone event honors two decades of grassroots, volunteer-powered, and listener-supported community radio in Central Oregon. The evening will feature live music, a short program including stories from KPOV’s founders and long-time volunteers, a silent auction, a visual history exhibit, and the official tapping of POV IPA — a special anniversary beer brewed in collaboration with Silver Moon Brewing. Thanks to Paul Ruettgers with Kinetic Branding, Cam Davis with WordPlay for creating the beer label and artist, Donald Yatomi for the painting of the Tower Theatre.

“Congratulations to KPOV for celebrating 20 years! Getting the station on the air was a lot of hard work by a group of very dedicated people over four years, said Darcy McNamara, KPOV founding president. “What’s remarkable to me is how the community embraced the station. So many people have stepped up over the past 20 years!”

Linda Orcelletto, the station’s executive director said, “The mission our founders established in 2005 is as relevant today as it was two decades ago. We remain committed to connecting you, your friends, and your family. Let’s hope that KPOV will continue to be the voice of the community for the next 20 years and beyond.”

KPOV High Desert Community Radio, located at 501 NW Bond Street in Bend, Oregon, has been broadcasting since June 2005 and is celebrating 20 years on the air. As a listener-supported and volunteer-powered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, KPOV is committed to building community through inclusive, locally produced radio that informs, entertains, and inspires. KPOV broadcasts on 88.9 FM from its studio in Bend, on the app, and streams live at kpov.org.

