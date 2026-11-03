KPOV Event Announcement: Crank It Up!

(Graphic courtesy KPOV)

We are very excited to announce our biggest fundraising event of the year: Crank It Up! at Domino Room on December 5. The show will feature three of the hottest bands in Bend for a great night of music and dancing.

There will be 20 raffle items donated from local businesses, as well as a silent auction featuring:

A one night stay at The Westman Hotel

An African Mahogany Breedlove guitar

Presale discounted tickets are available until November 15.

If anyone has an experience (vacation home, etc.) that they would like to donate for the silent auction, please contact Tim Cotter at 541-633-4502 or bluedog@kpov.org.

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/turn-it-up-for-kpov