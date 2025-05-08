KPOV High Desert Community Radio Receives $35,000 Grant

KPOV 88.9 FM, High Desert Community Radio, celebrating its 20th anniversary, is excited to announce it was awarded a generous $35,000 grant from the Fred W. Fields Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation. This incredible support will help KPOV renovate and modernize our studio environment, production facilities, and broadcast equipment. With these updates, KPOV will be better equipped to continue broadcasting 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The remodel, spearheaded by volunteers, will begin in July.

For 20 years, KPOV has been a voice for the people of Central Oregon by amplifying stories, music, and conversations from underrepresented voices, advocates, and changemakers. Our mission is to bring diverse perspectives to the airwaves and promote a stronger, more connected community through non-commercial, independent community radio.

“This upgrade is a big win for KPOV,” said Gillian Hodgen, KPOV’s programming manager. “Not only will it enhance the services we provide to the community, but it also brings renewed energy and excitement for our dedicated volunteers.”

We’re proud to share local music, news, and cultural programming with everyone in our community at no charge — especially to those who don’t have access to subscription-based media. KPOV broadcasts on 88.9 FM in Bend, Oregon, and is also available to listeners everywhere through our free mobile app and online streaming at kpov.org.

On behalf of our nearly 100 dedicated volunteers and the entire KPOV family, many thanks to the Fred W. Fields Fund for helping make this vital project a reality.

KPOV High Desert Community Radio, located at 501 NW Bond Street in Bend, has been broadcasting since June 2005 and is celebrating 20 years on the air. As a listener-supported and volunteer-powered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, KPOV is committed to building community through inclusive, locally produced radio that informs, entertains, and inspires.

