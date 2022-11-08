KPOV Receives Critical Response Grant from Seeding Justice for DEI

(Josie Stanfield)

KPOV High Desert Community Radio is proud to announce they received a critical response grant from Seeding Justice to cover the tuition costs for KPOV Board Member Josie Stanfield’s DEI certification from Cornell University. Stanfield completed her courses and received her certification in September, 2022.

Stanfield joined KPOV’s Board of Directors in March, 2022 and immediately began working on DEI with board and staff. After an exhaustive and unsuccessful search for a DEI consultant, Josie expressed interest in getting certified herself and becoming one of the few certified DEI consultants of color in Central Oregon.

KPOV’s Station Manager Bruce Morris saw an opportunity and a solution: KPOV would cover the cost of Josie’s DEI Certification. Morris then asked staff at Seeding Justice if they would review the idea. Their Critical Response Grants team found it compelling and suggested he apply for funding. Seeding Justice awarded a grant to cover the cost of the entire tuition.

“KPOV expresses our deep gratitude to Seeding Justice for backing creative solutions to complex challenges,” says Morris.

“This is not just an investment in my goals and potential, this is also an investment in our community! Black folks are severely underrepresented in our local DEI efforts and I want that to change,” says Stanfield.

“This is KPOV actually engaging in DEI. During and after her certification progress, Josie has continued to lead our efforts to create a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment within all aspects of KPOV from a lived-experience perspective. Equally important, we have a new certified DEI consultant in Central Oregon available to consult with other local organizations and businesses on their DEI strategies,” says Morris.

Stanfield is a community organizer and human rights advocate. She is the Founder of Central Oregon Diversity Project (CODP), an organization dedicated to uplifting BIPOC voices and experiences, and information that affects our Central Oregon communities. CODP achieves their goals by hosting educational events, discussing provoking topics, spreading awareness about the struggles BIPOC face, and bringing those experiences to the table. She is also the owner of Witchcrafting with Josie, a local small business.

KPOV High Desert Community Radio is a listener-supported, volunteer-powered, nonprofit community radio station that broadcasts at 88.9 FM and at kpov.org. KPOV produces original local programming, including civic affairs, election coverage, and the most diverse music programming in Central Oregon. The noncommercial station also features several nationally syndicated news and information programs not otherwise heard in the area.

kpov.org • 541-322-0863