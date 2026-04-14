KPOV Spring Fund Drive April 17-25, 2026

KPOV 88.9 FM High Desert Community Radio announces its 2026 Spring Fund Drive, Friday, April 17, through Saturday, April 25. Our goal is to raise $50,000 to support essential operations, including fixed costs needed to maintain our broadcast signal across Central Oregon 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

KPOV is also proudly celebrating 21 years on the air. Since 2005, the station has been a trusted and vibrant voice in Central Oregon, delivering local news, wide-ranging music, arts, and eclectic programming created by the people for the people.

KPOV connects you and the community on the airwaves at 88.9 FM and streaming, on our app, and at kpov.org. KPOV is a listener-supported, volunteer-powered, independent, community radio station. More than 100 dedicated volunteers contribute their time and talent to produce diverse programming and bring unique local perspectives to the airwaves.

KPOV is funded through individual donations, private foundation grants, and local underwriting support. The station does not receive government or public funding and relies on community generosity to sustain its programming and operations.

“We’re thankful for the incredible support of our community over the past two decades,” said Linda Orcelletto, Operations and Development Manager. “We remain committed to amplifying diverse voices, delivering thoughtful local news, and connecting listeners.”

Every contribution helps ensure KPOV remains a strong, independent voice for Central Oregon. To encourage participation, a group of generous supporters has pledged matching funds for donations made during the drive, while funds last. Matching contributors include the Old Mill District | Hayden Homes Amphitheater, Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings, The Original Pancake House, KPOV board members and DJs, and anonymous donors.

Donations can be made by calling 541-322-0863, kpov.org/donate, or through the KPOV mobile app.

When you donate before April 15, you’ll be entered into a drawing for four general admission tickets to a show or two of your choice, pending availability, for the 2026 summer concert season at Hayden Homes Amphitheater.

KPOV is your music, your voice — your choice.

KPOV 88.9 FM High Desert Community Radio is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, listener-supported and volunteer-powered station serving Central Oregon since 2005. Broadcasting from Bend, streaming online, and via our app, KPOV provides locally produced programming that reflects the region’s diverse music, culture, and voices. Independent and community-driven, KPOV relies on local support to strengthen connections and access to non-commercial, independent media.

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