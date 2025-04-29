KTVZ Announces Launch of KTVZ+, Now Available for Streaming on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV & Roku Devices

KTVZ announced the launch of KTVZ+, bringing new 24/7 streaming access from Central Oregon’s News Leader. Now, viewers can stream KTVZ content for free — anytime, anywhere, with ease, on popular platforms like Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku devices.

With KTVZ+, you’ll have the ability to watch breaking news as it happens, stay updated with accurate Local Alert Weather forecasts, and enjoy LIVE events that matter to our local community right on your television.

Whether you’re at home or on the go, KTVZ+ ensures you’re always connected to the news and information you care about.

In addition to LIVE news coverage, KTVZ+ offers encore newscast presentations, exclusive content from the KTVZ Problem Solvers, and much more.

How to Stream KTVZ+

On Amazon Fire TV: Search “KTVZ” Click “Get App” to download

On Apple TV: Search “KTVZ” Click “Download App” to download

On Roku: Search “KTVZ” and Click “Add App” to download

In addition to KTVZ+, KTVZ is available on the following streaming platforms:

You can find more information here: rb.gy/n158n6 or watch the video:

About KTVZ:

Since 1977, KTVZ has worked to provide Central Oregon with accurate, reliable, and essential media and advertising services that connect the people in our community.

