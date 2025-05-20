KTVZ to Launch New Weekly Sports Show, Beyond the Score

KTVZ has announced the launch of its new weekly sports show, Beyond the Score, hosted by Sports Director Dylan Anderman. The show premieres Sunday, June 15 at 10:30pm on KFXO (FOX) and will re-air on KTVZ+, giving viewers multiple ways to tune in and connect with the heart of local sports.

Beyond the Score will move past final stats and game-day highlights to tell the personal, powerful, and often untold stories of the people driving Central Oregon athletics — from high school athletes and dedicated coaches to inspiring community members behind the scenes.

“This is more than just highlights,” said Anderman. “It’s about telling stories that matter — stories that make Central Oregon sports special. Growing up here, playing on the fields and courts of this community, I know firsthand how much heart and effort goes into every season, every game, and every practice. This show is about honoring that.”

Anderman, a Central Oregon native and former collegiate athlete, has long championed local sports coverage with a focus on inclusivity and representation. His vision for Beyond the Score is to ensure every athlete and supporter — no matter their background or experience — feels seen, supported, and celebrated.

“Dylan brings a unique authenticity to this project,” said News Director Gregory Deffenbaugh. “He understands our viewers because he’s one of them. He’s lived the experience of being a local athlete, and he’s dedicated to ensuring everyone in the Central Oregon sports community feels seen and valued.”

KTVZ General Manager Ron Parodi shared his excitement for the new series: “Beyond the Score reflects our commitment to telling local stories in meaningful ways. Dylan’s passion and deep community roots make him the perfect voice to lead this show. We’re proud to bring this kind of storytelling to viewers across Central Oregon.”

Airing weekly on Sundays at 10:30pm on KFXO (FOX) with replays on KTVZ+, Beyond the Score will feature exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes access, and deep dives into the triumphs and challenges of Central Oregon’s sports community.

“We want this show to be something the community feels a part of,” Anderman said. “If you know someone making an impact in the local sports world, we want to hear about them. This is their platform.”

