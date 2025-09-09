La Pine Community Health Center Remobilizes Construction on Wellness Center

La Pine Community Health Center (LCHC) announced that construction will resume on the highly anticipated Wellness Center. While the facility was originally projected to open in early 2025, work came to a halt in March due to unforeseen funding-related issues that have since been amicably resolved.

Once completed, the Wellness Center will provide expanded dental services, diagnostic imaging, and enhanced mental and behavioral health care for the community.

“We’re thrilled to resume construction and take this next step in expanding access to high-quality, comprehensive care in La Pine,” said Erin Trapp, chief executive officer of LCHC. “The Wellness Center represents our commitment to this community and ensuring that every individual has access to the services they deserve and need to thrive.”

“We are excited to continue our partnership with La Pine Community Health,” said Todd Predmore, senior vice president-account manager for Skanska USA Building in Portland. “The Health and Wellness Center is a testament to our shared commitment to enhancing access to healthcare services. We look forward to advancing construction and delivering a facility that will make a meaningful difference in the health and well-being of La Pine residents for years to come.”

Community members and organizations interested in supporting the project are encouraged to contact Courtney Ignazzitto, marketing and communications coordinator, at 541-876-2135 or visit lapinehealth.org/wellnesscenter to learn how to get involved.

About La Pine Community Health Center:

La Pine Community Health Center (LCHC) is a nonprofit, Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), Patient-Centered Primary Care Home that provides 360-degree care to the communities of South Deschutes, North Klamath and West Lake Counties. LCHC provides care to the commercially insured, uninsured and underinsured. Some of the services that are provided by the health center are primary medical care for all ages, point of care nursing, behavioral health, health education and outreach resources such as transportation to appointments, assistance with prescriptions and Oregon Health Plan enrollment. Also offered at LCHC is access to specialty care, such as orthopedics, podiatry and dermatology.

