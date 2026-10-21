La Pine Incubator Seeking Tenants

(Photo courtesy of EDCO)

The La Pine Incubator will be complete in the Spring of 2027 and is seeking tenants. The goal of the facility building is to help businesses be more successful by creating the right mix of resources, support, community, and structure to foster growth and innovation. Assistance will be provided for businessplanning, marketing, business counseling, financing, workforce development, exporting, and government contracting, with technical assistance provided by the EDCO Venture Catalyst Director and Central Oregon Innovation Hub. All services will be at no cost and tailored to meet the needs of the business.

If you know an entrepreneur or traded sector business that would benefit from being in an incubator building, contact Patricia Lucas, Executive Director of the Sunriver/La Pine Economic Development Program, at (248) 693-3049 or sledexecutivedirector@gmail. com.