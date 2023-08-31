La Pine Library Grand Opening

The shelves are filling up with books, the new children’s discovery space is almost done, and staff are excited to welcome you back to the newly remodeled La Pine Library! Join us on Saturday, September 30, from 12-2pm, when we celebrate the opening of the first remodeled building in the Deschutes Public Library system. The ribbon cutting at 12:15pm kicks it all off; then, we’ll open the doors for you to explore. We’ll have fun activites, live music, and free library swag while you get a first look inside the remarkable new space. Free and open to all; we can’t wait to have you celebrate with us!

Sisters and Sunriver Libraries

Work is in the final weeks at the Sisters Library, which reopens to the public in mid-October. Remodeling of the Sunriver Library will begin later in the fall. While it undergoes renovations, a temporary library will open in a mobile unit in the building’s parking lot. You can learn more about all renovation and construction projects on our Future Libraries page.

