La Pine Students, Families Invited to Walk & Roll to School

La Pine Elementary School will host a Walk & Roll Challenge next week to inspire students and families to walk, bike or otherwise roll to and from school during this spring weather. The event will take place on June 2, 4 and 6, with designated gathering spots near the school where families can start and end each day.

“Even a few minutes of physical activity before school helps prepare students for learning by increasing their attention span and improving classroom behaviors,” said Michelle Rhoads, active transportation coordinator for Bend-La Pine Schools. “Walking and rolling to school also helps students learn life-long healthy habits.”

Participating students will receive cool memorabilia, like reflective stickers, comic books, coloring sheets, and bookmarks. They also can sign up for a grand prize drawing – a pack containing a beanie, shoe laces and more. The winner of the Walk & Roll prize pack also will be drawn on the final morning.

Walk & Roll groups will meet at the following locations on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, June 2, 4 and 6.

Victory Way & Putney Lane — Meet on northwest corner, near the La Pine Activity Center, departing approximately 7:15am

Third Street & Huntington Road — Meet on southeast corner, departing approximately 7:20am

Preble Way & Finley Butte Road — Meet on southeast corner, departing approximately 7:10am

Families are encouraged to continue walking and rolling through the remainder of the school year and beyond.

bend.k12.or.us