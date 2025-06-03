Labor Peace Agreements No Longer Required by Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission

The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) announced that the agency will no longer require a labor peace agreement (LPA) to apply for or renew a cannabis license.

Starting last December, the OLCC had adopted the LPA requirement in order to comply with the provisions of Ballot Measure 119.

Passed by Oregon voters in November 2024, Ballot Measure 119 required cannabis processors, retailers, medical only processors, medical only retailers, and research certificates and labs to provide a labor peace agreement with a bona fide labor organization in order to apply for or renew licenses.

Earlier this month, a federal judge issued a ruling barring the enforcement of Ballot Measure 119. Given this ruling and in consultation with the Oregon Department of Justice, the OLCC will no longer require labor peace agreements as part of cannabis license applications and license renewals.

The change in licensing requirements is effective immediately.

