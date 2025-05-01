Lace Up for Freedom

Grab your running shoes (and your pink running suit), because it’s time to waddle for a cause at the Pink Duck 5K on June 29 at Lifty’s Bar & Restaurant!

Join us in beautiful Bend, OR for a fun, family-friendly 5K walk/run in support of IN OUR BACKYARD. Families can participate in Connection Challenges along the way, designed to spark meaningful conversations about online safety and identifying safe adults — both with their kids and within their community.

After crossing the finish line, kiddos can turn in their completed Connection Challenge Cards to win fun prizes! When the race concludes, Lifty’s will be hosting a lively after-party for all participants that you won’t want to miss.

Not located in Bend but still want to waddle your own way? Join our virtual race anytime between June 29 and July 6!

Why Race?

Each year, we investigate over 300 suspicious reports involving children and adults — leading to real, life-saving intervention. We reach over 2,500 students a year, and it’s often during our classroom presentations that a child finds the courage to speak up.

NCMEC reported that 15 missing children were recovered during this year’s Super Bowl through efforts like ours. And in 2023, over 7,000 survivors reached out to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

You’re not just running a race, you’re racing for the one. The one missing child who still hasn’t made it home. The one student sitting in a classroom, silently at risk. The one survivor who bravely calls the hotline. For the moment that your steps turn into a pathway to freedom and hope.

What to Expect:

A scenic 5K course through Bend, Pink Duck swag, a “Best Dressed” competition (and yes, costumes are very encouraged), and family fun and connection.

Timeline:

10am // Race-day registration and packet pick-up opens

11am // The 5K Fun Run/Walk begins and ends at Lifty’s

11:30am // Post-race celebration!

Two Ways to Race

In-person: June 29 @ 11am

Virtually: Anytime, June 29-July 6

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just in it for the ducks and pink flair, this event is about community, awareness, and action. Together, we’ll race to speak up against human trafficking in Central Oregon and beyond, wherever you are.

Register now to secure your spot and help us raise critical funds to support survivors and prevent human trafficking in our communities!

Let’s show the world what happens when a community sticks together.

inourbackyard.org