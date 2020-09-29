Laird Superfood Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Laird Superfood, Inc. (Laird Superfood) has announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,650,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $22.00 per share. Laird Superfood has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 397,500 shares of its common stock to cover over allotments, if any, at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are trading on the NYSE American, under the ticker symbol “LSF,” and the offering was expected to close on September 25, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Canaccord Genuity and Craig-Hallum Capital Group are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. Roth Capital Partners is acting as the co-manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 22, 2020. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from any of the following sources:

