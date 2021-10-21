Last Call for 2021 Redmond’s Spirit Foundation Donations

(Photo from round one distributions in 2019 | Photo courtesy of Redmond’s Spirit Foundation)

Redmond’s Spirit Foundation is a completely volunteer-run organization, and with support from caring community members like you, we have been able to invest thousands each year directly into Redmond.

The last call for donations is going really well. To see progress of online donations towards our goal (and donate if you haven’t had a chance to yet), click here .

Last Call for 2021 Donations

Founded in 2018, Redmond’s Spirit Foundation set off with the mission of investing in programs, projects, practices and initiatives that create and serve a robust, inclusive and thriving family friendly community. Donors are engaged in the review process and recommend the programs and organizations they would like to support from a pool of applicants to the RSF Board.

The first round of donation distributions supported REACH, Beuhla’s Place, Every Child Central Oregon and SMART. Second-round funds were distributed to Central Oregon Veterans Ranch, Camp Eagle Cap and Central Oregon Autism Movement.

Now, the third round is upon us! Can you make your donation by October 31?

We’ll pool the funds with previous contributions collected throughout the year and open up the call for nonprofits to apply during November. During December, donors will review the applications with a goal of distributing funds before year-end.

To make your 2021 RSF donor contribution online, please click here: facebook.com/donate .

To send your 2021 RSF contribution by check, mail to: Redmond’s Spirit Foundation, PO Box 1127 Redmond, OR 97756.