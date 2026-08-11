Last Call for 2026 BVC Applications!

(Past Winners | Photo courtesy of Bend Venture Conference)

The application window is closing, and this is your last chance to compete at the 2026 Bend Venture Conference. Founders can apply to one of three tracks: Early Stage, Growth Tech or Growth Industries.

As the Pacific Northwest’s longest running angel investment conference, BVC has facilitated more than $14 million in investment while launching relationships that continue long after the event ends.

This year brings even more opportunities to stand out. New for 2026, the Funder-Founder Reception gives semi finalists and finalists dedicated time to connect with investors in a personal setting.

Early Stage companies selected as semi finalists will first pitch at the September PubTalk, where ten companies will compete for a $5,000 Audience Choice Award presented by Washington Trust Bank. Finalists will advance to the BVC main stage, where Central Oregon companies will compete for a cash award of at least $40,000.

Growth Stage finalists have historically collectively received investments of $250,000 or more, pending final due diligence and allocation by the BVC Funds.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to apply, this is it. Submit your application now and take your shot at the connections, exposure and momentum that could define your company’s next chapter.

See here for a complete list of applicant requirements and benefits.

Have questions about applying? Whether you’re still deciding, working on your application or have already submitted, join us today, Monday, August 10th at 4pm for a live virtual Q&A covering eligibility, application tips, competition tracks, timelines, and your questions before applications close.

No need to RSVP.

Join here.

Early Stage: Open to Oregon-based companies that are pre-revenue or in the early stages of commercialization and growth. Eligible companies must be pre-revenue or have raised less than $500,000 in external capital, including non-dilutive grants, and be currently raising less than $1 million in investment capital. This track is designed with founder quality, product potential, unique solutions, and ecosystem fit in mind.

Central Oregon applicants will have the opportunity to compete for a cash award of at least $25,000 and are eligible for a scholarship in the amount of their application fee.

Growth Tech: Open to technology-driven companies whose core differentiation is technology, including software, AI, data, or platform-based innovation. Eligible companies must have generated at least $250,000 in product revenue during the past 12 months and be actively raising between $250,000 and $2.5 million or more in investment capital. Companies should demonstrate a scalable business model and be positioned for growth with additional investment.

Apply Today

Growth Industries: Open to companies whose competitive advantage is rooted in products, science, engineering, or brand. This includes sectors such as outdoor and lifestyle products, food and agriculture, consumer packaged goods, biotech and life sciences, climate-focused hardware, and related industries. Eligible companies must have generated at least $250,000 in product revenue during the past 12 months or demonstrate other meaningful traction metrics and be actively raising between $250,000 and $2.5 million or more in investment capital.

Apply Today

If you’re building a company with the potential to scale and make an impact, we encourage you to apply.

Applications are open through August 13, 2026.

bendvc.com