Last Call for Real Estate & Property Management Exam Prep Courses

Prepare for the Oregon Real Estate Broker’s License Exam in just 10 weeks. This course combines weekly interactive sessions with online home study to meet the Oregon Real Estate Agency (OREA) requirement. You must complete a total of 150 hours of study between weekly sessions and online studies (Saturday session does not count toward 150 hour total). Plan on spending 15 hours (or more) each week completing online home study in addition to attending evening classes. The course and instructor are certified by the OREA.

Instructor: Janda Fleming

Tuesdays, October 4 to December 6, 6-9pm

and Saturday December 10, 9am-5pm

Online via Zoom; $695

Prepare for the Oregon Property Manager License Exam in just seven weeks. This course combines weekly interactive sessions with online home study to meet the Oregon Real Estate Agency (OREA) education requirement, covering the role of property managers, tenant relations, fair housing, lease agreement and more. You must complete a total of 60 hours of study between weekly sessions and online studies. Plan on spending 6-8 hours (or more) each week completing online home study in addition to attending evening classes.

October 4 to November 15

6-8pm

Online via ZOOM; $629

