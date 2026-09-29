Last Call: Mt. Bachelor Season Pass Prices Increase After September 30

(Photo courtesy of Mt. Bachelor)

Skiers and snowboarders have two days left to lock in their 2026/27 Mt. Bachelor season passes at fall rates. Prices increase after September 30. Kids Ski Free passes and Outplay 365 passes – which include unlimited Alpine and Nordic access, an Ikon Base Pass (adults only), and summer 2027 Bike Park access – are no longer available after September 30.

Mt. Bachelor offers a range of season pass options, with prices varying by age group:

Outplay 365* ($629 – $2,049): Mt. Bachelor’s year-round pass combines unlimited Alpine and Nordic access to Mt. Bachelor with a 26/27 Ikon Base Pass (adults only), plus a 2027 Mt. Bachelor Bike Park season pass and other summer perks. Adult Outplay 365 passholders who purchase by September 30 can also add a Kids Ski Free Outplay 365 pass* for a dependent 12 and under. Youth Outplay 365 passes do not include an Ikon Base Pass.

Mt. Bachelor’s year-round pass combines unlimited Alpine and Nordic access to Mt. Bachelor with a 26/27 Ikon Base Pass (adults only), plus a 2027 Mt. Bachelor Bike Park season pass and other summer perks. Adult Outplay 365 passholders who purchase by September 30 can also add a Kids Ski Free Outplay 365 pass* for a dependent 12 and under. Youth Outplay 365 passes do not include an Ikon Base Pass. Full Season ($429 – $1,399): Unlimited Mt. Bachelor alpine access throughout the 26/27 winter season with no blackout dates. Adult Full Season passholders who purchase by September 30 can also add a Kids Ski Free Full Season pass* for a dependent 12 and under.

Unlimited Mt. Bachelor alpine access throughout the 26/27 winter season with no blackout dates. Adult Full Season passholders who purchase by September 30 can also add a Kids Ski Free Full Season pass* for a dependent 12 and under. Midweek ($849 – $1,049): Unlimited all-mountain alpine access Monday through Friday throughout the winter season.

Unlimited all-mountain alpine access Monday through Friday throughout the winter season. 5-Day ($449 for all ages): Five days of all-mountain alpine access that can be used anytime during the 26/27 winter season, with no blackout dates.

Five days of all-mountain alpine access that can be used anytime during the 26/27 winter season, with no blackout dates. Nordic Full Season ($169 – $429): Unlimited access to Mt. Bachelor’s cross-country Nordic trails throughout the 26/27 winter season.

*Outplay 365 passes and Kids Ski Free passes go off sale after September 30.

www.mtbachelor.com/tickets-passes/season-passes/