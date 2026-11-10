Last Chance! Join Us November 13 for Inspiring Speakers, Interactive Power Rounds & Fresh Ideas

(Graphic courtesy of Bend Chamber)

The Bend Chamber’s 2026 Impact Conference, Resilience Through Collaboration, will take place Friday, November 13, from 7:30-11:30am at the Riverhouse Convention Center, bringing Central Oregon’s business community together for a dynamic morning of inspiring speakers, fresh perspectives and interactive discussions.

Attendees will discover practical strategies to navigate challenges, strengthen workplace culture and build more resilient organizations through the power of collaboration.

This year’s keynote speaker is Anja Taylor, president of Kinesis and a 2025 Portland Business Journal Executive of the Year. With decades of experience helping businesses innovate, grow and build strong workplace cultures, Anja is a seasoned leader and trusted advisor who understands the power of collaboration.

Through inspiring stories, real-world examples and practical strategies, she’ll explore how innovative thinking, employee engagement and strong workplace cultures can help organizations navigate change, overcome challenges and build a more resilient future.

Attendees will also get a fresh perspective on Central Oregon’s economic outlook with local economist Damon Runberg, while emcee Diana Cutaia keeps the morning engaging and energized.

The conference will feature fast-paced, interactive Power Rounds with Jason Myhre, Laura Handy, Steve Augustyn and Andy Rhine, exploring how local industries are working together to tackle challenges and build a stronger future.

Make the most of a morning packed with practical insights, inspiring conversations and fresh ideas you can bring back to your organization. Join fellow Central Oregon business leaders to discover new ways to tackle challenges, strengthen your team and build a more resilient future together.

Online registration closes at noon on Wednesday, November 11.

For more information and to register, visit the Bend Chamber.