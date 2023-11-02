Last Chance to Buy Tickets for Our Fall Celebration

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity will be holding its first Annual Fall Celebration this year at Tetherow — an evening to connect, learn, and envision a brighter future for affordable homeownership in our community.

Please join us in celebrating our successful Humanity in Action Capital Campaign with a festive evening featuring live music, complimentary wine and beer, specialty cocktails, a local Farm to Fork dinner, as well as inspiring stories from our Habitat Homeowners and a sneak peek into what is next for Habitat from our new CEO, Carly Colgan. This event will take place at Tetherow on November 2, beginning at 5pm.

Two years ago, we made a promise that with enough community support, we would be able to ramp up our production to twenty homes per year. We are proud to say that we have kept that promise! The completion of these homes brings our total number of families served to 220. We have built all forty of our Capital Campaign Homes with solar panels, making them either net-zero or half net-zero homes. More than sixty children have also moved into these homes; many now experiencing stable, safe, and healthy housing for the first time.

Purchase Tickets

habitat.org