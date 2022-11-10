Last Chance to Register! Where do we go with Measure 110? — November City Club Forum

November 17-In-person and live-streaming.

How do we Move Forward with Measure 110?

The City Club of Central Oregon October forum will focus on Measure 110, the Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery Act, designed to move funds away from criminalizing drug use and addiction to treatment. This represents a $1.4billion investment in behavioral health care. Two years after Oregon voters passed the measure, there are calls to repeal the measure as a massive failure. This forum will explore whether the measure has failed or just has not had the time to be fully implemented.

Moderator: Zack Demars, The Bulletin

Panelists:

Rick Treleaven , LCSW- Chief Executive Officer, BestCare Treatment Services, Inc.

, LCSW- Chief Executive Officer, BestCare Treatment Services, Inc. Chief Mike Krantz , Bend Police Department

, Bend Police Department Shawnda Jennings, Peer Support Outreach Specialist, Ideal Option

Event Details:

Event: How do we Move Forward with Measure 110?

When: November 17, 2022

Time: 11:30am-1pm

Where: In-Person at the Riverhouse Convention Center and streaming on YouTube

For more information or to register: members.cityclubco.org/ap/Events/Register/QLmgoxop?sourceTypeId=EmailInvitation

cityclubco.org