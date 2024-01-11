Last Chance to Save on a Year of Professional Development!

(Graphic courtesy of Bend Chamber)

Elevate Your Team’s Professional Journey with a YP Passport!

Tailored for your team’s success, Business Flex Passports are ideal for newer teams, businesses needing schedule flexibility, or groups navigating Bend’s professional development scene.

Individual Passports are an excellent way to support your employees’ targeted professional development goals.

Both options provide access to a full year of Bend Young Professionals education and networking events at an unbeatable cost.

ACT FAST — This limited-time offer ends January 15!

BUSINESS FLEX YP Passport

Allows total flexibility for employers.

$500 for Bend Chamber Members

$600 for Non-Members

A supervisor or HR staff can decide which employee attends which event allowing for staff to try out different Bend YP and Bend Chamber Events. This is a great option for a newer team, a business that needs flexibility with schedules, or a group wanting to navigate professional development in Bend.

Provides one ticket to each event per YP Passport.

INDIVIDUAL YP Passport

For one person for the entire year.

$250 for Bend Chamber Members

$350 for Non-Members

This is a great option for employees with the flexibility to attend multiple events throughout the year with targeted professional development goals. Individuals get complete access to all programming, plus the added bonus of a Leadership Bend Alumni Mentor.

Provides one ticket to each event per person.

THE YP PASSPORT

Makes it easy to invest in your early to mid-career employees with a year-long program focused on professional and personal development and building relationships — all at an affordable annual price.

WHAT’S INCLUDED

6 YP Socials

6 Educational Events

Admission to the Annual YP Summit

6 Bend Chamber “Biz & Bevs” Networking Events

6 Bend Chamber “Commerce & Coffee” Events

YP Passport January Welcome Event

1 Bend Chamber “What’s Brewing” Event

Leadership Bend Alumni Mentorship Circles

Complimentary City Club Membership

Other YP Passport Exclusive Events

Have Questions?

Contact Talena Barker, vice president of Leadership Development.

bendyp.org • bendchamber.org