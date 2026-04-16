Why Motivational Interviewing?

Motivational interviewing (MI) is a collaborative, goal-oriented method of communication that supports change in a manner congruent with a person’s own values.

Transform your therapeutic approach and empower your clients with training designed to meet you where you are, approved by the Mental Health and Counseling Board of Oregon for seven continuing education hours.

Scholarships for up to 50% off the registration fee are available on a first come, first serve basis. Email centerforbusiness@cocc.edu to request a scholarship application.

Last Chance! Deepening Your Skills

Friday, May 1

8:30am-4:30pm

COCC Bend Campus; $199

*Last Chance, register by Friday, April 17

Motivational Interviewing (MI) is a continual learning process. Professionals with previous MI training or practice will continue to develop skills in their role supporting individuals to make and sustain behavior changes, and create a personal learning plan and objectives for ongoing MI practice and growth.

Friday, June 26

8:30am-4:30pm

COCC Bend Campus; $199

*Register by June 12

Continue to grow your Motivational Interviewing (MI) skills and practice through conversations and activities that support your personal learning journey. Examples of topics covered include deepening client self-exploration, advanced skills in strategic reflective listening and supporting autonomy, integrating MI with other modalities in your practice and utilizing the wisdom of fellow participants for team consultation where you may be feeling “stuck” as a practitioner.

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