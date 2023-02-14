Latino Association Celebrates New Redmond Home

(Photo courtesy of LCA)

The Latino Community Association (LCA) invites the community to celebrate the grand opening of its family empowerment center in Redmond, located at 636 NW Cedar Ave. and NW Seventh Street, on March 3 from 4-7pm. Enjoy a ribbon-cutting, tamales, drinks, and live music, meet the staff and discover how LCA is making a positive difference in Redmond.

In 2010, LCA took its first step beyond Bend and rented a small office open just one day a week at the Becky Johnson Community Center in Redmond, a facility managed by the Deschutes Children’s Foundation. The organization extended its office hours, and this past year, expanded to four days a week. Thanks to increased community support and funding, LCA hired several new employees to work in Redmond.

Squeezed for space, LCA sought a new home with more room for confidential client interviews and classes in English, computer use, and citizenship. Realtor Castillo Lépez at Desert Sky Real Estate located the two-story historic house, formerly called Dawson Station, that is now LCA’s new Redmond home. On January 16, a crew of more than 20 volunteers plus staff members painted the inside of the light green house. Redmond client services coordinator, Beatriz Escobedo, and her team opened the doors on January 23 to welcome client families, just in time to register for classes and use LCA’s expanded tax preparation services.

About Latino Community Association:

Since 2000, the Latino Community Association (LCA) has been empowering Latino families and children and building bridges across cultures to create a more resilient Central Oregon. In partnership with caring individuals, businesses, community organizations and public agencies, LCA remains committed to ensuring full participation of Latinos in our communities. Programs of LCA include: Workforce Education and Training, Family Empowerment, Healthy Families, Youth Rising and Cultural Enrichment. Its services impact more than 8,000 people every year.

latinocommunityassociation.org • 541-382-4366