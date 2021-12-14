Latino Association Hosts Vaccination Clinics to Make Holidays Safer

(People lined up in the Becky Johnson Center in Redmond on December 2 for a COVID vaccine or booster. On that day, 109 people were vaccinated, including 19 children | Photo by Denise Holley, LCA communications assistant)

Volunteers from Medical Teams International vaccinated 109 people on December 2 in Redmond during an event organized by the Latino Community Association (LCA). People filled the lobby of the Becky Johnson Center for a COVID vaccine, followed by pan dulce (Mexican sweet bread) and champurrado (a thick chocolate drink). Most of the adults were getting a booster dose; 19 children ages 5 to 11 got their pediatric shots and picked up a soccer ball or football on the way out.

LCA hosted vaccination clinics in Madras and Prineville on December 10. In Bend, LCA will offer two more clinics on Tuesdays, December 14 and 21, from 4-7pm, at 2680 NE Twin Knolls Drive #110. In Redmond, people can get a vaccine on Wednesdays, December 15 and 22, from 3-6:30pm, at 412 SW 8th St. The vaccines are free and no ID is required.

latinocommunityassociation.org • 541-382-4366