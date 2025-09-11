Laughing Planet Celebrates 25 Years of Burrito & Bowl Bliss

Laughing Planet is turning the big 2-5 and celebrating across all 12 of its Oregon and SW Washington locations with bold new menu offerings, a few fan-favorite comebacks, and gratitude for the communities that made it all possible. Since 1999, Laughing Planet has been on a mission to nourish people and planet with feel-good food that is fast, fresh, and full of flavor.

“Since opening our doors, we’ve dedicated ourselves to sourcing local, farm-fresh ingredients, supporting social justice and environmental causes, and creating a welcoming space for everyone,” shares CEO Franz Spielvogel. “We walk the talk when it comes to ethical, sustainable sourcing. And you really can taste the difference.”

Locally Sourced. Planet Approved.

“By sourcing locally, we reduce our carbon footprint, support our neighbors, and keep our menu rooted in quality,” shares Spielvogel. A few local farmers, producers, and purveyors include:

Blue Truck Produce – seasonal produce from local farms

– seasonal produce from local farms Central Bean Company – Smart Black and Pinto Beans grown by family farmers in Washington

– Smart Black and Pinto Beans grown by family farmers in Washington Netarts Bay Sea Salt – sea salt harvested from the cold, pristine waters of Netarts Bay on the Oregon Coast.

sea salt harvested from the cold, pristine waters of Netarts Bay on the Oregon Coast. Carman Ranch – grass-fed beef raised in Wallowa, Oregon

– grass-fed beef raised in Wallowa, Oregon Tillamook – Oregon-made cheese with cult-like fan devotion

– Oregon-made cheese with cult-like fan devotion Don Froylan Creamery – handcrafted Mexican-style cheeses

– handcrafted Mexican-style cheeses Surata Soyfoods – organic tofu from Eugene, Oregon

– organic tofu from Eugene, Oregon Jasmine Pearl Tea – Portland’s favorite small-batch teas

– Portland’s favorite small-batch teas Don Pancho Authentic Mexican Foods – tortillas made right in Salem, Oregon

Celebrating 25 Years

“We take great pride in being vegan and vegetarian-friendly,” says Franz Spielvogel, CEO of Laughing Planet. “That said, we heard from customers — especially men — that they are looking for more hearty, high-protein options. Our new chicken and beef menu items are already a hit, and we’re excited for people to taste our expanded menu.” Pro tip: your bicycle’s ‘water bottle cage’ also makes an excellent burrito transport device!

New Menu Items: More Protein Please!

Braised Beef Bowl & Beef Burrito : Two classics reimagined, featuring 100% grass-fed beef from Carmen Ranch

: Two classics reimagined, featuring 100% grass-fed beef from Carmen Ranch Tahini Chicken & Broccoli Bowl: Protein-packed, full of flavor, and something to cluck about

Laughing Planet Fun Facts

Cookie Craze: Our baker makes 2,000+ vegan cookies each week.

Legendary Roller: Our top burrito roller has rolled 250,000 burritos and going strong.

burritos and going strong. Commissary Magic: More than 45 scratch-made items crafted weekly at our 10,000 sq. ft. central kitchen in NE Portland

Fan Faves: Comfort Bowl, Thai Bowl, Grilled Chicken Burrito

Menu Misses: “Bubbies Bowl.” Apparently, our beet-focused bowl missed the mark with grandma–and everyone else!

Laughing Planet at Belmont Street Fair: Celebrate With Us!

Those in the Portland metro area are invited to join us at one of the city’s most beloved block parties.

We’re returning to our roots with $10 burritos all day, a throwback to our early days and a heartfelt thank-you to the fans who have been rolling with us since 1999.

What: Laughing Planet 25th Anniversary Celebration

When: Saturday, September 13, 2025, from 10am-9pm

Where: 3320 SE Belmont Street, Portland, OR 97214

Why:

Hourly $100 gift card raffles

Live music and community vibes

Savor the fan-favorite Cilantro Pesto Sauce and take home the recipe

View refreshed décor featuring the original planetary designs from 25 years ago

Enjoy a special gallery-style art installation with chimpanzee portraits

About Laughing Planet:

Laughing Planet is a healthy, community-focused fast-casual restaurant with eateries in Eugene, Corvallis, Portland, Bend, and Vancouver/Camas. Since opening over 25 years ago, we’ve built a reputation for fresh, local ingredients, sustainable practices, and a fun, welcoming atmosphere. Our menu features flavorful burritos, bowls, smoothies, and more, crafted to be nutrient-dense and flexible for all diets. Committed to social justice and environmental sustainability, we support local farms and charities to make a positive impact.

