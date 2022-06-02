Laura J. Harward Scholarship Fund Provides $20,000 to High School Seniors

FAN Honors Ten High School Seniors with Scholarships for Post-Secondary Education

The Family Access Network (FAN) announced that ten Central Oregon high school seniors have each received a $2,000 scholarship to pursue their post-secondary education. FAN is able to provide this new opportunity to students through the Laura J. Harward Scholarship Fund. The scholarship is in honor of Laura J. Harward, a lifelong resident of Oregon. A graduate of Oregon public schools, Laura’s greatest joy was supporting her five children in their own school and extra-curricular activities. She organized her local elementary and middle school Battle of the Books teams and was a moderator for regional and state battles. Laura worked as a volunteer school librarian, was Sheldon High School football’s biggest (and loudest) fan and believed in building a strong foundation through public education.

The ten scholarship recipients will be attending schools as far away as Universal Technical Institute in Arizona and as close as Phagan’s Beauty College and COCC in Central Oregon. Recipients worked closely with the FAN advocate in their high school to apply for the scholarship. The names of the ten students will remain anonymous to allow for confidentiality as FAN clients.

“I want to thank you so much for the opportunity you gave me,” said a scholarship recipient. “This is the first scholarship I have been awarded, and it gave me a more optimistic look at the future. This scholarship is also making me realize that my time going forward is approaching and that it will all be alright. While I may not be the first to enter college, I will attempt to be the first to graduate from college. This scholarship will really make an impact on my life, and I want to say thank you once again to the Laura J. Harward Scholarship Committee. This is just the beginning and now I will want to do the same and help as many as I can to reach their goals, which is why I want to succeed. For me and my family, I want to take this opportunity. Thank you again!!”

“All the recipients of this year’s Laura J. Harward Scholarship have shown grit, determination and a drive to succeed,” said Tasha McFarland, FAN foundation board member and Harward’s sister. “Whether it was as student body president in high school, or volunteer librarian in her children’s school, Laura strengthened her school communities. We’re confident this year’s scholars will continue to be active members of their own communities and will continue to give back, just as Laura did. If she could have, Laura would have torn down every obstacle to education and opportunity. We’re so impressed by all these students have already accomplished in their own young lives.”

