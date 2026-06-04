Laura J. Harward Scholarship Fund Provides $54,000 to Graduating High School Students

The Family Access Network (FAN) is pleased to announce that twenty-seven Central Oregon graduating high school students have each received a $2,000 scholarship to pursue their post-secondary education. This is the fifth year that FAN is able to provide this opportunity to students through the Laura J. Harward Scholarship Fund with a record number of recipients. The scholarship is in honor of Laura J. Harward, a lifelong resident of Oregon. A graduate of Oregon public schools, Laura’s greatest joy was supporting her five children in their own school and extra-curricular activities. She organized her local elementary and middle school Battle of the Books teams and was a moderator for regional and state battles. Laura worked as a volunteer school librarian, was Sheldon High School football’s biggest (and loudest) fan, and believed in building a strong foundation through public education.

The 27 scholarship recipients will pursue studies across a diverse range of fields, including culinary arts, welding and manufacturing, engineering, sports management, pre-medicine, and many more areas of study. Recipients worked closely with the FAN advocate in their high school to apply for the scholarship. Names of the twenty-seven students will remain anonymous to allow for confidentiality as FAN clients.

“This scholarship will have a significant impact on my education. Because of your generosity, I am one step closer to my goal. Thank you again for your investment in my future. I am committed to working hard to make the most of this opportunity.”

~ A scholarship recipient

“All the recipients of this year’s Laura J. Harward Scholarship have shown grit, determination and a drive to succeed. Whether it was as student body president in high school, or volunteer librarian in her children’s school, Laura strengthened her school communities. We’re confident this year’s scholars will continue to be active members of their own communities and will continue to give back, just as Laura did. If she could have, Laura would have torn down every obstacle to education and opportunity. We’re so impressed by all these students have already accomplished in their own young lives.”

~ Tasha McFarland, FAN Foundation Board member and Laura’s sister

About Family Access Network:

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 28 advocates at 66 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 8,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.

familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675