 Law School Admission Test-  Techniques For High Score

Passing your LSAT test is not a walk in the park. With a total of 99 or 202 questions to answer 3hrs and 30 minutes under 5 sections of multiple-choice questions each, it makes sense that the approximation of students that score 180 LSAT scores out of 144, 000 students per year is a fraction of 0.1%.

So, is the LSAT actually hard? How hard is it to get a 170 on the LSAT? Well, it depends on your studying effectiveness. And in this post, the LSAT studying techniques for high score that I’ll be sharing here will go a long way to help you secure an impressive LSAT score to gain admission into your preferred law school. Let’s get started.

Step 1; Carve Enough Studying Time

The LSAT exam is available 7 times in a year. With respect to the time that you’re sitting for yours, your studying capacity, and how many hours you can squeeze out of your schedule as a period to prepare for the LSAT effectively, it is important to carve out enough time to study thoroughly. The most ideal studying duration to prepare for the LSAT is basically 2-3 months. You want to do the calculations right before getting the LSAT form. This way, you can make sure that you are 2-3 months or even more behind the LSAT test-taking date. And with the needed studying duration secured, make it your time, and break down how you want to cover your material within this period.

Step 2; Gather The Needed Study Material

The areas in which you’ll be tested in the LSAT test are; analytical reasoning, logical reasoning, reading comprehension, writing, and then a variable section. So it makes sense to pick only the materials that are related to these. Other than picking books on your own, you can get the best recommendation of the materials to study in the aforementioned sections of the test from past examiners. Go online, scrub through forums and communities, read through discussions, and connect with any past LSAT exam taker that you can find for the same purpose. A single Google search of LSAT forums and discussions will get you what you need.

Step 3; Break Down Your Materials And Practice

The more you read the better you’re prepared and the greater the chances of hitting an impressive MCAT score. But, equally, you don’t have to overwhelm yourself with binge-reading. So, suppose you were able to dedicate just 3 hours to your materials every 5 days of the week, and you have a reading capacity of 2 pages per hour, in 6 months you would have covered a lot, if not all, of your materials. Whichever the case may turn out to be, decide upon your reading capacity and stick to your schedule with not jeopardy setting in, in no way.

Step 4; Take A Complete LSAT Practice Test

This is the biggest but equally the most important step toward good grades in your LSAT. you can possibly lay your hands on past LSAT questions by following the tip shared in step 2. The more past questions you find, the better. Make sure that you have, at least, a complete set of past questions of 3 past years of LSAT exams. And finally, schedule a period to practice a complete test in a roll. This way, you become more conversant with how the questions are set and how you can improve to complete your test in the regulated 3hrs and 30 minutes test time as standardized by LSAT.

Final Step; Work On Your Week Areas

As you take the complete practice test over again you’ll soon notice your week areas. To work on those, it is more advisable to enroll for an LSAT tutorship. Or more preferably, get recommendations from your school teachers or friends on the materials to study to improve in your areas of weakness.