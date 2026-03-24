Lay It Out Foundation Funds Second New Reporter to Expand Independent Journalism in Central Oregon

The Lay It Out Foundation (LIOF), the nonprofit arm of Lay It Out, Inc., has funded the addition of a new reporter, further strengthening independent, community-focused journalism in Central Oregon.

With this hire, the Lay It Out Foundation now fully supports two reporters in Central Oregon dedicated to investigative and in-depth local reporting. Their work is available free to the public, helping expand access to trusted local journalism across the region.

The Lay It Out Foundation was created to ensure that Central Oregon remains informed, engaged, and empowered through independent reporting — regardless of changes in the broader media landscape.

“The Lay It Out Foundation exists to protect and expand access to meaningful local journalism,” said Aaron Switzer, Founder and Executive Director of the Lay It Out Foundation. “By funding reporters directly, we’re investing in transparency, accountability, and the long-term health of our community.”

Clayton Franke will focus on in-depth coverage of issues shaping Central Oregon and joins Investigative and Features Reporter Peter Madsen, whose work through LIOF has shed light on complex community challenges and elevated underrepresented voices.

Through philanthropic support, LIOF ensures journalists can focus on producing impactful, community-centered reporting without paywalls or corporate influence. All stories funded by the Foundation are available for syndication and republication, allowing local, regional, and national outlets to amplify coverage of Central Oregon issues.

The Lay It Out Foundation’s mission is to foster an informed and active Central Oregon community by supporting investigative and feature-length journalism, as well as nonprofit organizations working to keep the region’s social safety net strong.

Community members and businesses can support the Foundation through tax-deductible donations, Source Memberships, or sponsorship partnerships. Contributions directly fund local reporting and help expand newsroom capacity.

To learn more or support independent journalism in Central Oregon, visit layitoutfoundation.org.

About the Lay It Out Foundation:

The Lay It Out Foundation is the nonprofit arm of Lay It Out, Inc., publisher of Bend Source and producer of several community events. Dedicated to fostering transparency, accountability, and civic engagement, the Foundation supports investigative journalism and community-focused reporting to ensure Central Oregon remains informed and connected.

layitoutfoundation.org