LCA’s Board President Wins National Honor

(Zavier Borja)

Zavier “Zavi” Borja, Latino Community Association’s (LCA) board president, was recently selected as one of five Líderes (Leaders) of the Year by Coors Light, a division of the Molson Coors Beverage Company. Borja emerged as a winner in a national nomination process. The company sought individuals of Latino descent, age 21-39, who were active with a 501c(3) nonprofit organization that impacts the Latino community.

In its 16th annual Líderes program, Coors Light is “honoring remarkable Latino leaders who have dedicated their lives to making a long-lasting impact in their communities,” the company said in a news release. Each winner takes home a $10,000 grant for their nonprofit organization.

“It’s super humbling and exciting to be able to receive funds for the organization!” Borja said in an email.

Borja grew up in Central Oregon. Before joining the LCA board, he worked for several youth organizations. In 2019, he founded a chapter of Latino Outdoors in Central Oregon, and later worked with other organizations to create and run Vámonos (Let’s go) Outside. Currently, he works for the City of Bend as a community relations manager.

The other winners are:

Cristina Garcia , Latino Verde, Union City, N.J.

, Latino Verde, Union City, N.J. Joan Marie Godoy , The Miami Foundation – Accelerating Social Impact Fund, Miami, Fla.

, The Miami Foundation – Accelerating Social Impact Fund, Miami, Fla. Maryanne Pi ñ a-Frodsham , The Concilio, Dallas, Texas

, The Concilio, Dallas, Texas Ileana Ruiz, Hispanic Association of Corporate Responsibility (HACR), Chicago

About Latino Community Association:

Since 2000, the Latino Community Association (LCA) has been empowering Latino families and children and building bridges across cultures to create a more resilient Central Oregon. In partnership with caring individuals, businesses, community organizations and public agencies, LCA remains committed to ensuring full participation of Latinos in our communities. Programs of LCA include: Workforce Education and Training, Family Empowerment, Healthy Families, Youth Rising and Cultural Enrichment. Its services impact more than 8,000 people every year.

latinocommunityassociation.org • 541-382-4366