Cascade Business News
You are at:»»»Lead Generation Made Easy

Lead Generation Made Easy

0
By on Business & Industry, E-Headlines

(Graphic courtesy of SCORE)

Is your business attracting enough leads to hit your revenue goals? Do you have a streamlined, automated system to capture and convert them? If not, join us for a hands-on workshop on effective lead generation and take your business growth to the next level!

In this workshop you’ll learn how to:

  • Generate and track leads
  • Cost-effectively monitor your success
  • Create long-term customer sustainment processes

March 26 // 4pm PDT
Fee: No Cost
Only one day away – Register Now!

Register Today!

View All Workshops

Share.

About Author

Founded in 1994 by the late Pamela Hulse Andrews, Cascade Business News (CBN) became Central Oregon’s premier business publication. CascadeBusNews.com • CBN@CascadeBusNews.com

Related Posts

Leave A Reply