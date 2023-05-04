Leader During the Pandemic will Speak at Latino Community Association’s Gala De Oro

(Anthony Veliz)

A leader who helped unite Latino organizations across Oregon to protect immigrant communities during the pandemic will speak May 20 in Bend. The Latino Community Association (LCA) will welcome Anthony Veliz of Woodburn, board president and founder of PODER, as keynote speaker at its Gala de Oro fundraiser.

The event will unfold at the Riverhouse Convention Center in Bend. Doors will open at 5pm for cocktails and conversation, with a Latin American-inspired dinner served at 6:30pm. From 8-11:30pm, Conjunto Alegre will rouse people to dance to its tropical rhythms.

LCA staff will share stories about Central Oregon Latinos who have forged a pathway to success, and then turn the microphone over to Veliz. During the height of the pandemic, he founded PODER, Oregon’s Latino Leadership Network. The nonprofit organization raised more than $5 million to help fight COVID-19 in the Latino community. Veliz owns izo Public Relations & Marketing, a multicultural agency, and co-owns OYEN Emotional Wellness Center, a bilingual/bicultural mental and behavioral health company.

Veliz grew up in a migrant farm worker family and became the first Latino elected to the school board in the Woodburn School District. He also served on the Woodburn City Council and the State Board of Education.

For tickets to the Gala, visit galadeoro.org.

About Latino Community Association:

Since 2000, the Latino Community Association (LCA) has been empowering Latino families and children and building bridges across cultures to create a more resilient Central Oregon. In partnership with caring individuals, businesses, community organizations and public agencies, LCA remains committed to ensuring full participation of Latinos in our communities. Programs of LCA include: Workforce Education and Training, Family Empowerment, Healthy Families, Youth Rising and Cultural Enrichment. Its services impact more than 8,000 people every year.

latinocommunityassociation.org • 541-382-4366