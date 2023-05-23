Leadership Announces Historic Budgets for State School Fund, Early Learning & Literacy Success

Yesterday, the presiding officers are announcing a historic $10.2 billion investment into the State School Fund (SSF), $700 million above current service level and the most ever allocated to the fund.

When paired with local property tax revenues, the total formula resources for K-12 schools reaches $15.3 billion, a 12.3 percent increase over current resources, which will ensure Oregon’s schools and educators will have the tools they need to prepare Oregon’s students for the future.

“We have a responsibility to instill a joy of learning in every student in this state,” said Sen. Lew Frederick (D-N/NE Portland), co-chair of the Joint Committee on Ways and Means Subcommittee on Education. “Lifting up our schools and educators and improving learning outcomes in a meaningful way are key priorities this session, and doing so requires robust education funding proportionate to the scale of need we are seeing.”

“These massive investments, paired with ongoing funding from the 2019 Student Success Act, existing Oregon Department of Education grant opportunities, and investing in the education workforce this session, illustrates legislative leaders’ commitment to ensuring high quality, equitable education in Oregon,” said Rep. Susan McLain (D-Hillsboro), co-chair of the Joint Committee on Ways and Means Subcommittee On Education.

“Stable funding is critical to a strong K-12 education. As a teacher, I know first-hand that achieving this level of investment means the world to educators and their students,” said Rep. Courtney Neron (D-Wilsonville, Sherwood, King City, Tigard/Bull Mountain & Parrett Mountain). “This set of investments gives educators the tools they need to deliver quality educational opportunities.”

In addition to this investment in K-12 schools, students and educators, the presiding officers are also announcing a $140 million investment in Oregon’s Early Literacy and Success Budget. This funding will prioritize reading and writing proficiency for elementary school students and address historic disparities for under-served students by:

Providing literacy support for students from birth through grade 3;

Ensuring all Oregon schools are able to offer culturally aligned, research aligned, student and family-centered literacy curricula and making curricula and materials available;

Supporting educators in training and coaching to get the best possible outcomes for students;

Funding summer learning programs and after school/extended learning programs to help under-served students meet their full potential; and

Investing in targeted, accelerated tutoring for under-served students to help them meet their goals.

“With these investments, we are setting Oregon on a path to fully integrate best practices in our literacy instructions,” said Rep. Jason Kropf (D- Bend). “We are giving our educators the tools they need to best support our young learners as they develop critical reading and writing skills, helping our students thrive in school and life.”

The June revenue forecast demonstrated that after years of good governance from Democratic leaders, the Legislature retains the opportunity to invest directly in programs that are proven to uplift Oregon’s students.

With these investments, Oregon families can be sure their children have the tools they need to succeed in school and beyond.

“We are taking steps in these budgets to help students access and succeed in higher education, whether in universities or in career and technical education,” said Sen. Michael Dembrow (D-Portland), chair of the Senate Committee on Education. “We need to make sure our students are prepared for their futures, and these investments will continue us on that path.”

The K-12 and Early Literacy Success Budgets are part of Oregon Democrats’ Vision for Oregon. Despite the ongoing Senate Republican walkout, legislators have collaborated on an unprecedented budget that will help all Oregonians. If Senate Republicans won’t come back to work, we can’t vote on our budget. If we can’t pass our budget, Oregonian families will be the ones that pay the cost of their political games.

