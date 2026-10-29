League of Women Voters Launches Election Day Countdown in Bend

Volunteers from the League of Women Voters of Deschutes County are taking to street corners throughout Bend through Tuesday to raise awareness of the upcoming midterm election and encourage residents to cast their ballots.

Volunteers will hold signs counting down the days until Election Day on Tuesday, November 3. The initiative, called “Midterm Election Voting Countdown,” invites passing motorists to honk their horns in support of the effort.

The campaign is being conducted in partnership with Good Bend Trouble, Indivisible Bend, Voices for Democracy, and Red Wine and Blue.

Organizers are also reminding voters to ensure their ballots are counted by returning them to designated official ballot drop boxes.

For more information about the countdown effort, contact Annie Goldner of the League of Women Voters of Deschutes County at 541-389-9660.