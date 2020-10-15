League of Women Voters Voting Guide Now Available

League of Women Voters of Deschutes County (LWVDC) is distributing a nonpartisan voter’s guide for the upcoming state and federal elections. This publication is available in English and Spanish. According to Holly McKinley, library operations manager for Deschutes Public Library, the LWV of Oregon Voter’s Guides will be available at all of our libraries by Friday, October 16.

The table of contents provides voter information including election office phone numbers along with candidate profiles for U.S. President, U.S. Senate, Congressional Districts 1-5 and Oregon Attorney General, Secretary of State and State Treasurer. “The League of Women Voters works on principles of equality and respect, and is determined to educate voters based on facts. We conduct nonpartisan efforts to ask questions that direct voters to real issues at hand,” says Carol Loesche, president of LWVDC.

With a focus on Bend, the LWVDC and City Club forums continue into next week, and recordings of past forums covering the State and County are available online.

Another robust and helpful voter aid provided is a new, cost-free online superstore for Oregon voters seeking ballot information. The League of Women Voters has launched a comprehensive online non-partisan Election Guide throughout the state.

November 2020 General Election Virtual Candidate Forums Slate

All forums will be broadcast on the City Club of Central Oregon YouTube channel at 7pm the day of the forum. We cannot accept live audience questions. Please submit your questions to the candidates no later than 48 hours prior to the forum.

WATCH THE FORUM HERE: youtube.com/channel/UCDBZlX_sr3OK0hQSSvNwW6Q

SUBMIT QUESTIONS HERE: lwvdeschutes.org/ask-your-candidate

October 15 | Deschutes County Sheriff

October 20 | Bend City Council, position 2 & 4

October 22 | Bend City Council, position 1 & 3

Find more information here:

LWVDC calendar: lwvdeschutes.org/events

City Club C. O. calendar: cityclubco.org/events

Vote411 is Now Live!

Create your personal ballot. Read candidate responses to LWV questions. Watch recorded candidate forums and videos. Find important information on ballot measures!

Go to — vote411.org.

Liga de Mujeres Votantes de Oregón

Guía del Votante

Información Electoral Personalizada: vote411.org/es

lwvdeschutes.org