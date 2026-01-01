Learn the AI Skills Every Entrepreneur Needs in 2026

Cascade Business News
(Graphic courtesy of SCORE)

AI Masterclass for Entrepreneurs: Start Smarter, Grow Faster

January 7, 2026, 4pm PST
Fee: $10

Unlock the practical power of AI to accelerate your business idea! 

Save time, money and mental energy.

You’ll learn:

  • Which tools to use, and when
  • How to collaborate with AI as a co-founder
  • How to use a customized prompt library and more

Whether you’re a solo founder or just starting out, learn how to use AI to build and grow your business.

SCORE is evolving to better serve today’s business owners. To maintain the level of quality and ensure SCORE can continue supporting entrepreneurs into the future, we’ve introduced a small registration fee for most of our webinars. As a 501(C)(3) nonprofit, these fees help us sustain our Mission of offering free business mentoring.

score.org

