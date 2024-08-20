Leashes Required for Dogs on Deschutes County Fair & Expo Grounds

(Photo courtesy of Deschutes County Fair & Expo)

The Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center wants to remind dog owners to keep their four-legged friends on a leash while visiting the fairgrounds.

Canines are not allowed inside the fairground gates unless they have an ADA service animal classification, or they have prior approval for a canine-related event. However, many owners take their dogs to the facility’s parking lots for exercise.

“The Fair & Expo Center features several grass parking areas, but it does not have a designated off-leash location,” said Geoff Hinds, Fair & Expo Director. “While it might be enticing for owners to let their dogs run loose in these areas, city ordinance requires all dogs to be on a leash to ensure the safety and comfort of everyone visiting our facility.”

The Fair & Expo Center is located in the City of Redmond. City ordinance requires that dog owners always keep their canine on a leash while in public areas, except for in designated off-leash areas. (City Code 5.265)

Leashes are important safety reasons including:

An off-leash dog can get in the way of other visitor’s, causing an accident or injury.

An off-leash dog can instigate fights with other leashed canines, resulting in dog bites or injuries.

For individuals who fear canines, an encounter with an off-leash dog can be a frightening experience.

If an off-leash dog causes damage or an injury while at the facility, the owner may be held liable, which could include criminal charges, lawsuits or even loss of their pet.

Dog owners looking for designated off-leash areas to take their pets can find a list of locations on the City of Redmond website as well as the City of Bend website.

For more information about dogs at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, please call (541) 548-2711 or visit expo.deschutes.org.