Les Schwab Announces Leadership Transition, Building on a Trusted 74-Year Legacy

(Tom Nolan )

Les Schwab Tire Centers (Les Schwab), one of the leading independent tire retailers in the United States, today announced the appointment of Tom Nolan as chief executive officer and chairman of the board, effective April 7, 2026. Nolan, an experienced executive and current member of the Les Schwab Board of Directors, will succeed Mike Broberg, who is stepping down after nine years with the company, including the last three as CEO. Broberg will remain in his role through early April to support a smooth transition. Nolan has been a member of the Les Schwab Board of Directors since September 2025.

Nolan brings more than two decades of consumer and retail leadership experience across brand‑driven, customer‑centric businesses. Most recently, he served as chief executive officer of Kendra Scott, a leading jewelry and lifestyle brand. While there, Nolan led the expansion of the company’s retail business to more than 165 stores, drove significant e-commerce and wholesale growth, and repositioned the brand around experiential retail, community engagement and philanthropy. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at Ralph Lauren and Condé Nast, building deep experience at the intersection of brand, operations and consumer engagement.

“Tom has an entrepreneurial mindset and a proven track record of scaling iconic consumer brands, and we are thrilled to welcome such an accomplished leader to Les Schwab,” said Jack Cuniff, member of the Les Schwab Board of Directors. “He combines operational expertise with deep consumer insight and shares our belief that earning customer trust and investing in our talent are the foundation of long-term success. Under Mike’s leadership, Les Schwab strengthened its foundation for long-term growth while staying true to the culture and service model that define this company. On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Mike for his service over the past nine years and we wish him well in his future endeavors. I’m confident Tom is the right person to build on Les Schwab’s enduring culture and long-held values as we position the company for continued growth.”

“Les Schwab has always stood for something bigger than the products and services we provide, starting with a deep sense of purpose and culture that puts people first,” said Nolan. “For more than 74 years, the company has proudly earned loyalty across generations by treating customers like family and recognizing the skill and hard work of its employees who provide trusted, high-quality aftermarket automotive service every day. I am honored to build on this unmatched legacy as we continue investing in our people, enhancing the customer experience, and exemplifying the values that have defined this company for decades. Our differentiated service model is powered by dedicated employees and member dealers, and I look forward to working with the entire Les Schwab team and my fellow Board members to support the success of our colleagues and serve our customers and communities with integrity.”

“Leading Les Schwab has been a privilege, and I’m incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished together,” said Broberg. “What I’m most proud of is the way our teams continue to do the right thing for customers every day. I have great confidence in Tom as he takes on his new role and guides the company forward. By earning trust one customer at a time, we’ve built a tremendous family of employees and customers, and Les Schwab is well positioned for continued success.”

About Les Schwab Tire Centers:

Les Schwab Tire Centers is one of the nation’s leading independent tire retailers, with over 8,000 employees serving customers at more than 600 locations across 15 states in the Western and Midwestern United States. Founded in 1952 and headquartered in Bend, Oregon, the company is known for its longstanding focus on customer service and employee opportunity, guided by the founder’s vision to earn trust and reward hard work.

lesschwab.com