Les Schwab Brings a New Community Celebration to the Deschutes County Fair

(Rendering courtesy of Les Schwab)

As Central Oregon comes together for five days of rodeo, exhibits, live music and family traditions at the Deschutes County Fair, Les Schwab Tire Centers is bringing a new level of community celebration to its generations of support for youth and families in agriculture.

All fairgoers are invited to visit the Les Schwab Fields to Fairs Experience pavilion to enjoy snacks, refreshments, games, a mechanical tire bull and a limited-edition Ames Bros. collection of T-shirts and other merchandise created exclusively for the fair.

At the heart of the new Les Schwab fair experience is the Blue Ribbon Club, a dedicated hospitality space created exclusively for FFA and 4-H exhibitors and their families. They’ll enjoy complimentary boot shines, family photo opportunities, snacks and beverages. Inspired by the way elite athletes are recognized, the Blue Ribbon Club gives young exhibitors a place to relax, recharge and celebrate during one of the biggest weeks of their year.

Fields to Fairs is the new name for Les Schwab’s longstanding support of FFA and 4-H. For more than 70 years, Les Schwab has grown alongside the agricultural communities that helped shape the company. In 2025 alone, Les Schwab Tires invested $2.8 million in supporting FFA and 4-H activities across the 15 states where Les Schwab Tires operates. Employees from nearly 500 Les Schwab Tires stores attended more than 200 fairs, and the company supported 4,335 young people by purchasing 2,127 animals they raised for auction.

Fields to Fairs is the next chapter in that commitment, celebrating the young people, families and traditions that continue to define those communities. To mark the launch of Fields to Fairs, Les Schwab is committing to expanding its support of future leaders in agriculture in Deschutes County, with plans to work alongside Deschutes County Fairgrounds leadership to identify the greatest long-term impact for exhibitors and agricultural education.

“The Deschutes County Fair is one of the biggest and most cherished community events in our region, and we’re proud to be part of it,” said Jill Rankin, chief marketing officer at Les Schwab Tire Centers. “Alongside a new level of long-term local support, we wanted to create an experience worthy of the fair – one that gives FFA and 4-H exhibitors and their families the recognition they deserve while inviting every fairgoer to discover a different side of Les Schwab. Fields to Fairs is how we’ll continue investing in these communities and celebrating the people and traditions that have shaped our company for generations.”

The Les Schwab Fields to Fairs Experience will be available to visitors during all fair hours, starting Wednesday, July 29. The Blue Ribbon Club will open to exhibitors and their families starting at 8am, so they can rest up and prepare for their fair activities.

About Les Schwab:

Les Schwab Tire Centers started in 1952 with just one small tire shop in Prineville. After more than 70 years of building on our founder’s belief in honesty, service and hard work, Les Schwab Tires is one of the leading independent tire dealers in the United States and the nation’s top-ranked tire retailer by Consumer Reports for 2026. Now, more than 9,000 employees in more than 630 locations across 15 states take pride in doing the right thing every day. That shows up in our unique tires – those we crafted specifically for the roads our customers drive on. It’s in the best tire warranty in America. It’s in how we stand behind the promise to do more for customers and communities, every step of the way.

lesschwab.com