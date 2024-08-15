Les Schwab Grants Family Access Network $10,000

The Family Access Network (FAN) received a $10,000 grant from Les Schwab Tire Centers to support the families of Central Oregon. Les Schwab has dedicated $5,000 of these funds to Crook County, helping FAN provide access to vital resources for people living in rural communities. Rural families experience barriers such as limited access to healthcare, childcare and increased cost of transportation. With Les Schwab’s support, FAN advocates are better equipped to support children inside and outside of the classroom, making major strides towards breaking the cycle of poverty. FAN advocates work to provide crucial resources for children and families to thrive across Central Oregon.

“Les Schwab has been a champion of FAN and our work to alleviate poverty in Central Oregon for over sixteen years,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN executive director. “Their dedication to giving back to their community will significantly impact the lives of families in Crook County and Central Oregon. FAN is grateful to be awarded these funds by such an incredible locally-founded business.”

Founded in Prineville in 1952, Les Schwab Tire Centers have been a staple of Crook County and Central Oregon for 72 years. Les Schwab is known for their integrity and consistent high-quality service. They support local events, youth programs and school athletics throughout Central Oregon. Les Schwab continues to be a role model through their charitable giving practices.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 28 advocates at 65 sites in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect children and families in need to essential resources to thrive.

familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675