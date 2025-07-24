Les Schwab Supports Family Access Network with $15,000 Grant

The Family Access Network (FAN) received a $15,000 grant from Les Schwab to kick start the upcoming school year. $7,500 of the grant will be spent in Crook County, where Les Schwab has deep roots, with the remaining $7,500 going towards children in need across Central Oregon. According to Kids Count research, “Children may not come to school ready to learn, or come to school at all, if they are experiencing instability,” this can include housing instability, poverty and, other unmet basic needs, making FAN’s work in the community essential to helping kids thrive in school. Les Schwab’s funding comes during a crucial time, ensuring FAN can continue to remove barriers to assistance so children can come to school, well-fed, well-rested and prepared to learn.

“Les Schwab is a pillar of community support and we greatly value their partnership,” says Julie N. Lyche, FAN’s executive director. “The targeted regional support and flexible funding this grant provides allows FAN to make the biggest difference in the lives of local families.”

For over 71 years, Les Schwab has been a trusted partner in communities across the West, supporting local programs that make a large impact. From sponsoring youth sports and Special Olympics Oregon to helping families in need, employees at local Les Schwab Tire Centers are committed to strengthening their communities every day.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 28 advocates at 65 sites in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect children and families in need to essential resources to thrive.

familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675